3.2 earthquake shakes area around Fremont
A minor earthquake shook Fremont and portions of Alameda County Thursday morning.
The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:35 a.m. at the northern end of the Mission Peak Regional Preserve just east of Ohlone College, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Automated data from the USGS showed that some shaking was felt in parts of Santa Clara County.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
