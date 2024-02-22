3.2 earthquake shakes area around Fremont

A minor earthquake shook Fremont and portions of Alameda County Thursday morning.

The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:35 a.m. at the northern end of the Mission Peak Regional Preserve just east of Ohlone College, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Location of a 3.2 earthquake in Fremont, Feb. 22, 2024. KPIX / U.S. Geological Survey

Automated data from the USGS showed that some shaking was felt in parts of Santa Clara County.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.