26-year-old East Palo Alto man identified as victim in deadly hit-and-run

EAST PALO ALTO -- An East Palo Alto man has been identified as the victim killed in a hit-and-run collision last Friday night, East Palo Alto police and family said.

The collision that killed 26-year-old D'andre "Doc" Stamper occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Kavanaugh Drive.

Stamper may have been crossing the street when he was hit, East Palo Alto Police Cmdr. David Carson said.

East Palo Alto fatal hit-and-run victim D'andre "Doc" Stamper. GoFundMe/Stamper family

Police have located some video and are trying to determine what kind of car hit Stamper, Carson said Wednesday.

"His family, friends and community were blessed by his heart of generosity, humor, and love," a GoFundMe page raising money for Stamper's funeral and other expenses said. "To know Doc is to know joy."

Stamper dedicated himself "to positive, supportive, and expressive communities as he grappled with ideals like social reform, liberation, and transformative poetic expression," the page said.