25-year-old woman killed in Oakland hills head-on collision early Sunday identified

Authorities have identified a woman who died in a head-on collision in the Oakland hills early Sunday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department, authorities are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday mornning. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road on a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Arriving officers found a red Infinity 2-door that was traveling southbound on Joaquin Miller Road when it struck a brown, 4-door Honda traveling northbound. Occupants of both vehicles were injured, with a 25-year-old Oakland woman who was riding in the back of the Honda sustaining major injuries.

The Oakland Fire Department units and a Falck ambulance arrived on scene and rendered aid, but unfortunately the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. On Tuesday, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 25-year-old Oakland resident Elizabeth Aguilar Sanchez De Jimenez.

Police initially said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal collision. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.