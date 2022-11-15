UPDATE: 24th Street BART station in San Francisco reopens after tracks start smoking

SAN FRANCISCO -- The 24th Street BART station has reopened after there were reports of smoke seen coming from the tracks Monday evening, according to transit officials.

The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted at around 6:50 p.m. that there is a major delay on the San Francisco line in all directions due to an equipment problem on a train at 24th Street Station.

Both San Francisco Fire and police units responded to the scene, according to reports.

Just before 7 p.m., officials said the 24th Street station was closed. Official later confirmed they were investigating smoke coming off the tracks.

Around 7:54, BART said the station had reopened adding the incident was causing major delays and the system was still recovering.

24th Street Station is currently closed as we investigate some smoke that was coming from the trackway.



We have established our high powered ventilation fans to clear the smoke and we are looking at our trackside equipment to see what the cause was. https://t.co/yuBtsWi1kT — BART (@SFBART) November 15, 2022

BART used fans to clear the smoke.

"We have established our high powered ventilation fans to clear the smoke and we are looking at our trackside equipment to see what the cause was," officials said in a Tweet.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.