22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.

The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches.

"The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time frame was 11.47 inches, with several locations in central California setting 3-week records," the center tweeted.

When it comes to snow totals, the center reported even more impressive accumulations. Mammoth Mountain got around 20 feet of new snow or 240 inches. Donner Pass -- the Sierra Snow Lab -- got in the neighborhood of 15 feet or 181.7 inches and Tahoe Donner got 12.9 feet or 155 inches.

"Upwards of 15 FEET of snow fell in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada," the center tweeted.

The deluge has brought relief from the severe drought that had gripped California for much of the year. The Drought Monitor update released on Thursday showed the Bay Area in moderate drought conditions.

"A barrage of atmospheric river events – streams of moisture in the atmosphere that transport water vapor from the tropics – has reduced the drought intensity over the past few weeks," federal drought officials said. "It's too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."

But the rain also came at a steep price.

In California, 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow fell since Christmas. The water washed out roads, knocked out power and created mudslides by soaking wildfire-charred hills. It caused damage in 41 of the state's 58 counties. At least 21 people have died.

California's drought had also dulled people's sense of the risk of flooding. People usually buy insurance after disasters when the risk is visceral, said Amy Bach, the executive director of insurance consumers group United Policyholders.

Only about 230,000 homes and other buildings in the state have flood insurance policies, which are separate from homeowners insurance. That means only about 2% of properties are covered against flooding.

President Joe Biden walked along Capitola's splintered boardwalk Thursday, listening to the concerns of business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops.

"You don't feel it until you walk the streets," Biden said later from nearby Seacliff State Park, speaking about how bad the damage was and blaming climate change for the severity of the weather. "If anybody doubts the climate is changing, they must have been asleep for the last couple of years."

Flanked by first responders, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, the president highlighted the damage from the punishing rains, powerful winds, floods and landslides. He warned climate change would create more extreme weather.

"We know some of the destruction is going to take years to rebuild," Biden said. "But we've got to not just rebuild, but rebuild better."