21-year-old suspect arrested in brutal attack on elderly woman in San Francisco Fillmore District

A man wanted in the brutal assault of an elderly woman in San Francisco has been charged after being arrested for a separate alleged crime, police said Wednesday.

The unprovoked attack happened on July 27 at about 2:20 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Myrtle Streets just west of Van Ness Avenue in the city's Fillmore District. San Francisco Police said an 81-year-old woman was shoved off the sidewalk and into a lane of traffic, striking her head on the roadway.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

Images of the suspect were taken from surveillance footage of the incident and distributed among officers, police said. On July 29 at about 11:22 a.m., officers from the department's Northern Station responded to a call about a man with an "edged weapon" and detained a suspect. One of the officers recognized the suspect from surveillance images of the attack; he was identified as 21-year-old Curtis Dubbels.

Dubbels was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse, elder abuse enhancement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text any tips to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.