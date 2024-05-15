2 suspects sought in armed robbery outside Redwood City gas station

Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for two male suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon near a Redwood City gas station.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in unincorporated Redwood City Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m. Deputies arrived at the ARCO gas station on the 1800 block of Woodside Rd. and found the two victims, who said they were approached by two suspects and robbed of personal belongings.

Authorities said the victims claimed the suspects made criminal threats and displayed a firearm during the robbery. The two victims were not injured. The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with long hair. The second suspect was described as biracial man, also in his early 20s, with long hair and a small mustache.

Authorities said the suspects fled on foot towards Santa Clara Ave. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Natasha Coral at ncoral@smcgov.org or 650-363-4911. Anonymous tips can be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.