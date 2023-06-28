2 suspects jailed in January home invasion shooting in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Two men were arrested as suspects in a home invasion shooting in downtown San Jose earlier this year following a months-long investigation, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home on January 18 on W. Reed Street near S. 1st Street. San Jose Police said a suspect identified as 33-year-old San Jose resident Anthony Watson entered the home and shot the victim at least once.

The victim's injuries turned out not to be life-threatening. Police also said another suspect, identified as 29-year-old San Jose resident Richard McCord, was involved and conspired with Watson before the shooting.

(L-R) Anthony Watson, Richard McCord San Jose Police Department

Detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for both Watson and McCord and on June 20, they were arrested and booked in the Santa Clara County Mail Jail on charges of attempted homicide and conspiracy. Police also found a privately-made ghost gun and ammunition during the search.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Lindenberg #4673 or Detective Gaarde #4560 of the department's Assaults Unit at 4673@sanjoseca.gov, 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.