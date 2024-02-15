2 suspects arrested in January murder and attempted murder in Antioch

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a January murder and attempted murder in Antioch, police said.

Lonnie Decker, 53, and Steven Kelly, 61, are suspected in the killing of Roberto Gonzalez Lamas, 41, and the attempted murder of another man.

On Jan. 23, officers were alerted to multiple calls of shots fired and a person injured on Bryan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, Lamas and a 59-year-old man, both from Antioch, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave first aid to both victims and the Contra Costa Fire Department and paramedics transported them to local hospitals. However, Lamas was eventually pronounced dead. The second victim had life-threatening injuries but survived.

Decker was located by U.S. Marshals in the California community of Pioneer on Feb. 7 and Kelly was located in Antioch on Monday, police said. Both were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, as well as parole violations.

Anyone with relevant information about these cases is encouraged to call Antioch police at 925-779-6889 or (925)778-2441.