2 suspects arrested in December fatal shooting in San Jose

Two men suspected in a December shooting in San Jose that killed one person and injured another were arrested earlier this month, San Jose police said Thursday.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 at about 4:19 a.m. in the area of Snow Drive and Giusti Drive. Police said officers arrived they found evidence a shooting had happened but did not find any victims.

Shortly after, two men arrived at a nearby hospital each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of them died of his injuries despite life-saving efforts and the other was stabilized with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

(L-R) Joshua Sodapop Bocanegra, Michael Carabajal San Jose Police Department

Following an investigation, detectives identified Joshua Sodapop Bocanegra and Michael Carabajal as the suspects in the shooting and obtained arrest warrants. On Feb. 15, police undercover units arrested Bocanegra in San Francisco and arrested Carbajal in Gilroy. Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for on homicide and attempted homicide charges.



Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation and people with information were asked to contact the department. The victim's identity was withheld by the Coroner's Office until the family was notified.

It was the City's 33rd homicide of 2023.