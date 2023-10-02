2 suspects arrested in deadly Oakland shooting following pursuit to Pleasant Hill

OAKLAND -- A man and woman suspected in a shooting that fatally injured a man were taken into custody Sunday night following a police pursuit from Oakland to Pleasant Hill.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened Sunday night just after 9:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Arthur Street. Officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and, after arriving on scene, were directed to an adult male Oakland resident suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in grave condition and died from his injuries at around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section have taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

While investigating the shooting scene, officers were directed to a vehicle wanted in connection to the shooting. After officers attempted a stop, the vehicle fled. Oakland police were able to take two suspects in the shooting -- a male adult and female adult, both Oakland residents -- into custody in the city of Pleasant Hill with the help of air support (ARGUS).

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.