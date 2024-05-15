2 stabbed near San Rafael 7-Eleven overnight; arrest made

SAN RAFAEL – Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed near a convenience store in San Rafael late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers received multiple calls about a stabbing incident on Medway Road near the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival, they found both victims, with one requiring immediate life-saving measures.

Both men were taken to a local hospital by the San Rafael Fire Department and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said they have apprehended one suspect, identified as 19-year-old Darwin Alexius Deleon. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.

According to jail records, Deleon is being held in the Marin County Jail without bail.

Police said Wednesday that the stabbings remain under investigation and that they are determining if others were involved. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was gang related.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 or to send tips anonymously at http://www.srpd.org/tips.