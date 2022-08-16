2 separate fires cause power outage across Brisbane

Eden Fire burns near homes between Dublin/Pleasanton and Castro Valley

BRISBAND (KPIX) -- A pair of brush fires caused a power outage affecting thousands of residents in the city of Bisbane, Monday night, according police.

North County Fire Authority tweeted about one of the brush fires burning off W. Hill Place. No homes were threatened. On Sunday, firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire off of Tunnel Avenue.

The outage was impacting more than 2,500 homes and businesses around 9 p.m.

Brisbane police warned drivers to use caution and treat all intersections as 4-way stops.

The fire on Hill Place was burning in heavy brush, making it difficult for arriving crews. Additional companies arrived and mounted an agressive attack, successfully stopping the spread. The fire was fully contained by about 9 p.m. and less than an acre was charred.

Crews will stay through the night to mop up the scene.

Police said PG&E was working to restore power but there is currently no estimate how long the outage would last.