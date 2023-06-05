2 separate DUI suspects arrested in drive-thru line at Davis In-N-Out

DAVIS – Officers in Davis arrested not just one, but two people suspected of DUI in an In-n-Out drive-thru line over the weekend.

Davis police say, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the drive-thru near Richards Boulevard and Olive Drive to investigate reports of a driver being passed out.

The driver was contacted and officers soon arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

A few cars down the line, however, officers were notified about another driver who had also apparently passed out. Officers went to check on that person and soon arrested him, also on DUI charges.

Police say both suspects had blood-alcohol levels of more than twice the legal limit.

Earlier in the night, Davis police say they also arrested a DUI suspect near 3rd Street in the downtown area after the driver crashed into several cars.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.