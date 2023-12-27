2 San Ramon police officers hospitalized after drug bust, possible fentanyl exposure in Safeway parking lot

Two officers with the San Ramon Police Department were taken to an area hospital Wednesday after being exposed to narcotics thought to be fentanyl during the arrest of two suspects in the parking lot of a Safeway store.

According to the police department, the two officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway located at 2505 San Ramon Valley Boulevard at around 11 a.m. after a report of a person who appeared to be passed out inside a vehicle. During a welfare check on the individual, officers spotted suspected narcotics in plain view.

The two occupants found in the car were detained. A subsequent search located additional suspected narcotics as well as a loaded firearm without a serial number. During the search of the vehicle, the two officers at the scene said they started to feel the effects of what was suspected to be fentanyl found in the car.

The two officers were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition and are being monitored by medical personnel, police said. A hazmat response was called and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District came to the scene to decontaminate the vehicle and surrounding area.

The two suspects found in the car -- a 19-year-old male Vacaville resident and a 27-year-old female from Cottonwood -- were arrested for multiple charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, according to police. The public was asked to stay clear of the parking lot during the incident, but it has since reopened.