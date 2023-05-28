2 San Francisco women arrested in $50,000 sunglasses theft at Santa Rosa mall

SANTA ROSA – Two San Francisco women were arrested Friday in connection with an organized theft of about $50,000 in sunglasses at a downtown Santa Rosa mall that took less than 60 seconds, police said.

The theft occurred May 10 when six women and a man entered the Sunglass Hut at Santa Rosa Plaza and stole dozens of sunglasses from the shelves, police said Saturday in a statement.

Sunglasses stolen from a Santa Rosa mall. Santa Rosa Police Department

"The duration of the coordinated theft lasted less than a minute and involved approximately $50,000 in stolen merchandise," police said.

The thieves fled in two vehicles. One crashed and was abandoned, and was impounded by police.

The registered owner, Arianna Torrey, 19, of San Francisco, told Santa Rosa investigators her vehicle had been stolen the day of the theft, police said.

On Friday, Torrey and Destiny Nisby, 22, of San Francisco, drove to the Santa Rosa Police Department to recover the towed vehicle, police said.

They were detained and a search of the vehicle they drove found more than $13,000 in suspected stolen sunglasses, police said.

Torrey was booked on suspicion of robbery, organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, perjury, and conspiracy, police said. Nisby was accused of possession of stolen property, perjury, and conspiracy.