2 San Francisco tourists displaced after fire breaks out in accessory dwelling unit

San Francisco firefighters controlled a residential fire on Saturday that displaced two tourists.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 311 Carl St. at 9:14 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was burning in a two-story accessory dwelling unit and was brought under control without any injuries.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

The fire department is working with the property owner and a travel company to find the displaced new accommodations, according to a statement from the department.