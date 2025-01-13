2 San Francisco police officers injured when pursuit ends in Portola District crash

SFPD pursuit ends in crash that hospitalizes two officers with minor injuries

Two San Francisco police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries Monday after an early morning suspect chase ended in a crash in the Portola neighborhood.

Authorities said the officers were patrolling in the area of 9th and Howard streets and spotted a vehicle that was wanted in connection with reckless driving and multiple other traffic violations that allegedly happened Sunday. When the officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspects' car collided with a pole and the pursuing police car crashed into a building at San Bruno and Paul avenues.

The two suspects in the suspect vehicle fled the scene but were detained by the officers without further incident. Police also found a gun at the scene.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the two suspects, who were subsequently transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

The two officers involved in the collision were also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries and were expected to be okay.

Police said the charges against the two suspects were still pending as of Monday morning. While arrests were made in the case, it remains and open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD.