2 Riverside County men arrested in connection with at least 10 San Jose residential burglaries

Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of two men from Southern California linked to at least 10 burglaries in the South Bay and possibly more across the region, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department said last week on December 6, officers responded to three separate residential burglaries in the Evergreen and Silver Creek neighborhoods. A recent increase in burglaries in the area had led the department to deployed additional burglary suppression overtime cars in the area.

After a fourth burglary was reported on the 3000 block of King Estates, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the burglaries earlier that evening. When officers initiated an enforcement stop near Fontanoso Way, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby creek area.

Infrared camera on SJPD's Air3 captures burglary suspect. San Jose Police Department

SJPD Air Support Unit Officers responded to the vehicle stop and provided assistance via the department's Air3 helicopter. Air3 directed arriving officers to where one suspect had hidden in heavy brush and the two suspects were subsequently taken into custody without incident. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Moreno Valley resident Daemori Hunt and 23-year-old Riverside resident Dametrius Batchelor.

San Jose burglary suspects Daemori Hunt (L) and Dametrius Batchelor (R). San Jose Police Department

Police said after recovering the suspect vehicle, it was found to contain property taken during the burglaries including cash, jewelry, and high-end purses. Those items will be processed as evidence and returned to victims. An extensive follow-up investigation into the two suspects by detectives in the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit linked the suspects to at least seven other recent residential burglaries in San Jose. Evidence could linking the suspects to several additional burglaries in the Bay Area with an estimated loss of at least $300,000.

Anyone with information about these South Bay burglary cases or similar crimes is asked to contact Detective Roberson #3658 of the San José Police Financial Crimes, Burglary Unit via email: 3658@sanjoseca.gov or 408-537-1315. Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.