2 pilots killed as planes collide during Reno Championship Air Races

RENO — Two pilots were killed when their planes collided at the 2023 National Championship Air Races in Reno, officials said Sunday.

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) said it happened at around 2:15 p.m. — during what was the show's 59th and last-ever event. Both planes collided upon landing at the end of the T-6 Gold Race.

No civilians were injured. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported the RARA identified the pilots as Chris Rushing and Nick Macy.

The RARA said it is in the process of investigating what caused the collision. All other racing operations were suspended.

The air show kicked off its final season last week and had not had any other reported injuries or crashes. However, at least 21 other pilots and 10 spectators have lost their lives in incidents at the Reno air shows since the event's inception back in 1964.