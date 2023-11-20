Watch CBS News
Crime

2 people stabbed in Fremont; suspect with "lengthy" criminal history arrested

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police in Fremont arrested a man suspected of stabbing and injuring two people, the department said Sunday.

On Friday around 4:47 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Walnut Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Police located two men who appeared to have sustained stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one man, 23, remained in stable condition and the other man, 30, was in critical condition.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage and spoke with multiple witnesses, police said. They then identified Miguel Angel Villareal, 28, from Fremont, as the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

Police allege that Villareal has a "lengthy" criminal arrest history, including robbery, battery, and drug-related offenses.

Villareal was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. His next court date is Wednesday.  

First published on November 20, 2023 / 8:09 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.