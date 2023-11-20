2 people stabbed in Fremont; suspect with "lengthy" criminal history arrested

Police in Fremont arrested a man suspected of stabbing and injuring two people, the department said Sunday.

On Friday around 4:47 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Walnut Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Police located two men who appeared to have sustained stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one man, 23, remained in stable condition and the other man, 30, was in critical condition.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage and spoke with multiple witnesses, police said. They then identified Miguel Angel Villareal, 28, from Fremont, as the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

Police allege that Villareal has a "lengthy" criminal arrest history, including robbery, battery, and drug-related offenses.

Villareal was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. His next court date is Wednesday.