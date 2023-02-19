Watch CBS News
2 people shot then crash car into Richmond apartments

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

RICHMOND -- Richmond police responded to a Friday-night shooting at an apartment complex that resulted in two people injured. 

According to authorities, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple shots in the area of Fleming Ave and Ells St.

According to police, a juvenile and an adult driver were struck by gunfire in a car outside the Crescent Park housing complex.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an apartment in the housing complex. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, a police spokesman said.

No suspects have been identified and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Richmond police department dispatch at (510) 233-1214 or (510) 307-8177.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 4:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

