2 people shot then crash car into Richmond apartments

RICHMOND -- Richmond police responded to a Friday-night shooting at an apartment complex that resulted in two people injured.

According to authorities, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple shots in the area of Fleming Ave and Ells St.

According to police, a juvenile and an adult driver were struck by gunfire in a car outside the Crescent Park housing complex.

A car crashed into an apartment building in Richmond Friday night after the driver and a passenger were shot.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an apartment in the housing complex. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, a police spokesman said.

No suspects have been identified and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Richmond police department dispatch at (510) 233-1214 or (510) 307-8177.