2 people arrested on suspicion of 2022 South San Francisco attempted murder

Two people suspected of a 2022 attempted murder and attempted grand theft in South San Francisco were arrested this week, according to police.

Authorities said they obtained arrest warrants to nab suspects William Molina-Alba and Ana Villegas. According to South San Francisco police, both were arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants in Oakland.

Police investigated on Feb. 8, 2022 an attempted murder and attempted catalytic converter theft in the first block of Bay Court in South San Francisco. A victim told police that a man fired several rounds from a firearm during an interrupted catalytic converter theft before fleeing the scene.

Detectives identified Molina-Alba and Villegas as the suspects as the investigation went on.

Molina-Alba and Villegas were booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Molina-Alba is accused of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted grand theft. Villegas is suspected of attempted grand theft.