San Francisco & Peninsula News

2 pedestrians die in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco officials have confirmed that two people have been killed after a taxi drove onto a sidewalk in San Francisco Sunday afternoon. 

The collision happened at the intersection of 3rd and Mission streets near Yerba Buena Center around 4:30 p.m.

One other pedestrian and the taxi driver have both been taken to a nearby hospital where they are both in stable condition.

Developing story, will be updated.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 7:47 PM

