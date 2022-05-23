2 pedestrians die in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco officials have confirmed that two people have been killed after a taxi drove onto a sidewalk in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened at the intersection of 3rd and Mission streets near Yerba Buena Center around 4:30 p.m.
One other pedestrian and the taxi driver have both been taken to a nearby hospital where they are both in stable condition.
Developing story, will be updated.
