2 minor earthquakes shake off Northern California coast near Ferndale

Two minor earthquakes occurred off the Northern California coast within a span of five hours late Thursday and early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first undersea quake had a 3.8 magnitude and struck at 11 p.m. Thursday, about 51 miles west of Petrolia and 53 miles west-southwest of Ferndale.

Location of 3.8 and 3.5 earthquakes off the coast of Northern California. U.S. Geological Survey

The second quake was reported at 4:03 a.m., about seven miles east of the first one.

No damage was reported in connection with either quake.