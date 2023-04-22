2 men, juvenile arrested in Vallejo shooting, attempted robbery

VALLEJO -- Vallejo police have arrested two men and a juvenile wanted in a shooting that took place during an attempted robbery on April 18.



The incident took place about 6:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Springs Road, police said Friday. The victim's injuries weren't life-threatening, they said.



Police said the vehicle used by the suspect was involved in two other robberies. When the vehicle was located, police said they detained two men and a juvenile, who were subsequently held on numerous felony charges.



The men, identified as Brandon Ejchorszt and Jimmylee Davis, were booked into the Solano County Jail, police said. The juvenile, who was held in a juvenile detention facility, faces charges including attempted murder and armed robbery, police said.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net.

