2 men arrested following stabbings in Sunnyvale that following possible road rage incident

A possible road rage incident led to stabbings Friday in Sunnyvale and two men have been arrested, according to police.

Officers arrived around 3:25 p.m. to the area of Lawrence Expressway and Arques Avenue after getting a report of several men fighting in the street.

Once at the scene, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

There are two suspects in the case-- Luis Alavarez, who was arrested at the scene, and Oscar Urbizo, who allegedly fled the scene but was taken into custody in Redwood City later that day. Both were booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, among other allegations.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety has not released any more information about the case, except to say that they believe the altercation may have arisen from a road rage incident.