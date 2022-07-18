Watch CBS News
North Bay News

2 killed in Napa County light plane crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County.

The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Henry Wofford said the victims'' families weren't notified as of Sunday evening and authorities weren't able to release names. He said the crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 9:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

