2 killed in I-580 head-on crash near Tracy on Easter morning

2 killed, 3 hurt in wrong-way driver crash near Tracy

TRACY -- Two people died and three were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 580 near Tracy early Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on westbound I-580, near the Corral Hollow Road offramp. The driver of a Kia heading the wrong way collided with a Honda Accord.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side and on fire. The Honda driver was ejected from the vehicle and both drivers died, according to the CHP.

A two-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy -- both riding in the Kia -- were injured and taken to a local hospital. A 35-year-old man, also riding in the Kia, sustained major injuries.

CHP closed westbound lanes until 5:46 a.m.