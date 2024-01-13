2 juveniles injured in San Lorenzo freeway shooting; CHP shuts down northbound I-880

CHP in the East Bay are investigating a freeway shooting that injured two juvenile victims on northbound I-880 in San Lorenzo early Saturday evening, forcing authorities to close lanes as they searched for evidence.

CHP said the call regarding the shooting in the northbound lanes of I-880 north of the Hacienda Crossing came in shortly after 7 p.m. from a person in the victim vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Authorities said the two victims were injured by a single bullet that went through the door and struck both juveniles. One was struck in the leg and the second victim was struck in the stomach. CHP said both victims suffered injuries that were non-life threatening.

Northbound lanes of the freeway were closed after CHP officers arrived to investigate as they searched for evidence including bullet casings. I-880 was still shut down in the northbound direction shortly before 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as authorities provide information.