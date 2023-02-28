2 injured including San Jose CHP officer when vehicle slams into patrol car on I-280

SAN JOSE -- A CHP officer investigating a solo vehicle crash in San Jose was injured Monday when a second vehicle lost control and slammed into the officer's patrol car, according to authorities.

CHP officer, driver injured in San Jose crash. CHP San Jose

According to an Instagram post by the San Jose CHP office account, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, a CHP officer was parked on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 280 near Saratoga Avenue after responding to a solo vehicle crash.

While awaiting the arrival of a tow truck inside the patrol vehicle with the driver of the car involved in the solo crash, the officer's car was struck by another vehicle -- a silver Ford Focus -- that was traveling northbound and lost control in the rain. The Ford Focus veered across lanes and crashing into the CHP vehicle.

Both the CHP officer and the passenger inside the patrol car were taken to an area hospital with complaints of pain. The San Jose CHP Instagram post included a photo that showed the aftermath of the accident. The post went on to caution drivers to slow down during inclement weather to reduce the risk of collisions.