Earthquakes centered near Belden rattle Northern California

BELDEN - Shaking was felt all across Northern California after two earthquakes centered near the small town of Belden on Thursday evening.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) website reports a preliminary 4.5 and a preliminary 4.3 earthquake just after 6:30 p.m. The depth of one earthquake was about six miles.

A third earthquake struck at about 7 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9.

People in North Auburn and West Sacramento have reported that they felt the earthquake.

No damage or injuries have been immediately reported. CalOES said coordination is underway to assess for injuries or damage.

Belden is in Plumas County, located about 130 miles northeast of Sacramento and about 50 miles northeast of Oroville.