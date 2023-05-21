2 die in small plane crash in Pacific off Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY -- Two people were killed Saturday afternoon after a twin-engine plane plunged into the Pacific Ocean, about 40 miles west of Half Moon Bay.

The plane, a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6, went down about 2:15 p.m., said Lynn Lunsford, a spokesman for the FAA. The pilot made a distress call shortly before it disappeared from radar screens.

The aircraft was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, and initial information indicated there were two people aboard. The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released.

The Twin Otter is a high-wing utility aircraft capable of carrying passengers and cargo, according to the manufacturer's website.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, Lunsford said.