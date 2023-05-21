Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

2 die in small plane crash in Pacific off Half Moon Bay

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

2 die in small plane crash off Half Moon Bay
2 die in small plane crash off Half Moon Bay 00:15

HALF MOON BAY -- Two people were killed Saturday afternoon after a twin-engine plane plunged into the Pacific Ocean,  about 40 miles west of Half Moon Bay.

The plane, a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6, went down about 2:15 p.m., said Lynn Lunsford, a spokesman for the FAA. The pilot made a distress call shortly before it disappeared from radar screens.

The aircraft was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, and initial information indicated there were two people aboard. The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released.

The Twin Otter is a high-wing utility aircraft capable of carrying passengers and cargo, according to the manufacturer's website.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, Lunsford said. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.