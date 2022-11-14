2 die, 1 escapes early morning Walnut Creek townhouse fire

WALNUT CREEK -- Two residents died and a third escaped early Monday as a two-alarm fire damaged three units at a Walnut Creek townhouse complex.

Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road.

Arriving crews found at least one of the units heavily involved in flames. They were told by one of the three people living in the unit that the other two residents were still inside on the second floor.

Townhouse 2 alarm fire on Countrywood, WC has resulted in two fatalities, a third victim escaped and treated at scene. Fire contained to three units is under investigation. Please continue to avoid area. #countrywoodic pic.twitter.com/oCwHFTIOHn — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 14, 2022

Less than two hours later, the fire was under control, but not before it claim the lives of two of the residents. A third victim escaped and was treated at scene.

The identities of the two victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris Bachman said the residents died inside the home.

The fire was contained to three units and its cause remains under investigation. There was damage to townhomes on either side of the condominium, but no other injuries were reported.

Developing story, will be updated.