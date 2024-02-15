2 dead, 2 injured after pickup truck crashes into stalled car on lower deck of Bay Bridge

2 dead in crash on lower deck of Bay Bridge

Two people died and two others were injured in a fatal collision on Interstate Highway 80 at the Bay Bridge early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 4:14 a.m., CHP officers learned that a Toyota Tacoma struck a Mini Cooper on the highway's eastbound lanes west of Treasure Island, CHP Public Information Officer Mark Andrews said.

Emergency crews found two of the three occupants of the Mini Cooper were killed by the crash. The third occupant of the Mini Cooper and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma suffered major injuries and were transported to hospital, said Andrews, who added that the coroner has been notified.

The crash blocked three lanes of the highway west of Treasure Island.

There were no further details yet about the victims of the crash.