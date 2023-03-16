2 dead in crash on Bay Bridge upper deck; Police activity causes major traffic backup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people were killed in a crash on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge late Wednesday night, and police activity amid the traffic backup brought the Thursday morning commute into San Francisco to a halt.

Scene of fatal crash on Bay Bridge upper deck, March 16, 2023. CBS

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday night and involved a Dodge Charger that rear-ended a big rig on westbound Interstate 80 just before Treasure Island.

The crash blocked all lanes and the coroner was called at 12:04 a.m. Thursday. By 12:33 a.m., the CHP has reopened one westbound lane.

The CHP said minutes before the fatal crash, officers responded to a collision between a car and an SUV. It was not clear whether the two crashes were related.

Hours after the crash, police activity blocked lanes of traffic on the upper deck past Yerba Buena Island. KCBS Radio reported the activity involved a person having a mental health crisis.

KCBS reporter Matt Bigler tweeted at 6:32 a.m. that the CHP had taken the person in distress into custody.

Update: the person in distress on the Bay Bridge has been taken into custody by the CHP. https://t.co/WQRArDk4zJ pic.twitter.com/Rsr1Dre53l — Matt Bigler (@mattbiglerradio) March 16, 2023

According to the CHP, the fatal crash and person having a mental health crisis were not believed to be related.

There was at least one other two-car fender-bender in the backup on the Oakland side of the Bay Bridge incline, KCBS reported.

The CHP reported all lanes had been reopened as of 7:06 a.m.