2 dead, 1 wounded in late night Vallejo gas station shooting

VALLEJO -- Two people were killed and a third hospitalized following a late night shooting Sunday that left a Vallejo gas station littered with spent shell casings.

Vallejo police said officers were called to the Royal Fuel gas station in the 500 block of Tennessee St. to investigate reports of a shooting at around 10:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered three adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of the victims was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for his injury.

The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the two fatalities were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators said the motive and circumstances involving this shooting were under investigation. No information about a possible suspects or suspects have yet to be released.

This was the 4th and 5th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.