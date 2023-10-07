Watch CBS News
East Bay News

2 dead, 1 wounded following Richmond Friday-night shooting

/ CBS San Francisco

RICHMOND -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Richmond Friday night, according to police.

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert and calls from neighbors Friday evening, officers arrived at the 900 block of 23rd Street shortly before 8 o'clock to find three victims suffering gunshot wounds. 

One of the victims died at the scene and the other two were taken to local trauma centers where one of them died. The third victim is in the hospital but that person's condition was not known as of midday Saturday.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is being investigated. 

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Richmond police detectives at (510) 620-6616.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.