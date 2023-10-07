2 dead, 1 wounded following Richmond Friday-night shooting

RICHMOND -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Richmond Friday night, according to police.

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert and calls from neighbors Friday evening, officers arrived at the 900 block of 23rd Street shortly before 8 o'clock to find three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other two were taken to local trauma centers where one of them died. The third victim is in the hospital but that person's condition was not known as of midday Saturday.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Richmond police detectives at (510) 620-6616.