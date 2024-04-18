Watch CBS News
2 arrested in October Half Moon Bay gang-related shootings

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced two arrests related to alleged gang-related shootings in Half Moon Bay last October.

The separate shootings, neither of which injured anyone, were reported on Oct. 21 shortly after midnight on Cypress Avenue near Pilarcitos Avenue and around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Willow and Pilarcitos Avenues, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators eventually identified Orlando Montelongo Chavarin, 18, and John Neves, 19, as suspects in the shooting.

Neves was arrested on April 9 in Half Moon Bay and was booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and participation in a criminal street gang, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Montelongo Chavarin was already in custody in connection with a shooting from January and was booked for offenses similar to Neves for the October cases.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Deschler at rdeschler@smcgov.org or (650) 363-4881. Anonymous tips can be given at (800) 547-2700.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 11:58 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

