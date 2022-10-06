2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.

Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.

On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve a search warrant at one home, they saw the suspect outside his home. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Police identified him as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Faalavelave Ulavale. Officers seized ammunition and a loaded magazine at the home. Ulavale was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on one charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

At another home on the same block, officer located and detained 30-year-old San Francisco resident Arturo Osorio. A search of his home yielded three handguns, an assault pistol, one rifle, two loaded assault rifles, and an unserialized "ghost" gun. Officers also found more than a dozen high-capacity firearm magazines and several firearm accessories.

Osorio was booked at San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon in California.

Officer did not find the third suspect at his home, also on the 100 block of Northridge Road. He was not identified and no additional evidence was found at the home.