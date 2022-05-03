Watch CBS News

2 arrested for burglary at self-storage business in Millbrae

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MILLBRAE – San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men late Sunday as suspects in a burglary at a self-storage business.

Deputies from the department's Millbrae Police Bureau responded to a 9:25 p.m. report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Adrian Road.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a man matching witnesses' description and detained him after a short chase on foot.

Deputies arrested a second man as he walked out of the storage building and recovered numerous burglary tools and stolen items.

The two men -- 46-year-old Matthew Ohanlon, of Millbrae, and 38-year-old Domingo Molina Jr., of Redwood City -- were arrested on suspicion of two felonies (commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime) and two misdemeanors (possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest).

