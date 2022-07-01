2 arrested for allegedly selling illegal fireworks in San Pablo after anonymous tip

SAN PABLO -- Police in San Pablo on Thursday arrested two people in connection with selling illegal fireworks.

Luis Ramirez, 53, and Yair Ramirez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous fireworks and conspiracy to sell illegal fireworks, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

This week, police received an anonymous tip online about a San Pablo business selling large quantities of illegal fireworks.

On Thursday, an undercover officer purchased illegal fireworks from a clerk inside La Raza Party Supplies at 1600 Rumrill Blvd., and police served a search warrant on the business.

Fireworks seized at a La Raza Party Supplies in San Pablo. San Pablo Police Department

Police located and seized several thousand pounds of illegal fireworks stored at the business.

Police also called code enforcement to the business, and a building inspector found several building code violations including electrical hazards and dwelling spaces that were not permitted.

The building was found to be uninhabitable, police said.

The business owner, identified as Luis Ramirez, was one of the two suspects arrested in the case.