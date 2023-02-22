2 arrested during San Jose assault investigation; Drugs, weapons and tactical vest seized

SAN JOSE -- Authorities in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed a Tuesday assault investigation led to the arrest of two felons and the seizure of drugs, firearms and a tactical vest.

Police tweeted about the arrests on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said detectives who were following up on an assault investigation executed a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Drive.

Yesterday detectives followed up on an assault investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence on Sandalwood Dr.



This is what they found. Possessed by a convicted felon.



Another felon was arrested for possession of the vest and narcotics.



Great job! 🚔🕵🏽 pic.twitter.com/e5pSLQvw0D — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 22, 2023

The detectives found and arrested two felons who were not identified. One convicted felon was found in possession of several firearms -- a rifle and two handguns -- with extended clips and ammunition including hollow-point bullets

The second felon was arrested for possession of over 240 grams of unidentified narcotics as well as a tactical vest.