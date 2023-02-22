2 arrested during San Jose assault investigation; Drugs, weapons and tactical vest seized
SAN JOSE -- Authorities in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed a Tuesday assault investigation led to the arrest of two felons and the seizure of drugs, firearms and a tactical vest.
Police tweeted about the arrests on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said detectives who were following up on an assault investigation executed a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Drive.
The detectives found and arrested two felons who were not identified. One convicted felon was found in possession of several firearms -- a rifle and two handguns -- with extended clips and ammunition including hollow-point bullets
The second felon was arrested for possession of over 240 grams of unidentified narcotics as well as a tactical vest.
