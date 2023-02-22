Watch CBS News
Crime

2 arrested during San Jose assault investigation; Drugs, weapons and tactical vest seized

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom 09:44

SAN JOSE -- Authorities in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed a Tuesday assault investigation led to the arrest of two felons and the seizure of drugs, firearms and a tactical vest.

Police tweeted about the arrests on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said detectives who were following up on an assault investigation executed a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Drive. 

The detectives found and arrested two felons who were not identified. One convicted felon was found in possession of several firearms -- a rifle and two handguns -- with extended clips and ammunition including hollow-point bullets 

The second felon was arrested for possession of over 240 grams of unidentified narcotics as well as a tactical vest.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.