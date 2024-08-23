2 arrested, drugs and cash seized in San Francisco Tenderloin drug bust

Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed a recent drug arrest that netted two arrests and the seizure of rock cocaine, marijuana and over $5,000 in cash.

According to the press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, last Sunday afternoon at about 3:41 p.m., plainclothes officers assigned to the Tenderloin station were conducting a narcotics investigation when they saw two subjects, a male and a female, selling suspected narcotics from their vehicle on the 100 block of Eddy Street.

The officers developed probable cause to arrest the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old male Jason Bell and 46-year-old female, Ibtihaj Hammond, both San Francisco residents. They were both booked into San Francisco County jail on the charges of possession of cocaine base for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, and criminal conspiracy.

Police seized over 28 grams of suspected base rock cocaine and over $5,000 in U.S. currency. Although arrests have been made, this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.