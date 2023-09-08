2 arrested for armed robbery at Alice's Restaurant in Woodside

WOODSIDE -- Two men were arrested Thursday night after allegedly robbing a man of jewelry in the parking lot of a restaurant in Woodside, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Zaragoza Mendez, 37, and Jesus Zaragoza Mendez, 23, both of East Palo Alto, were arrested following the robbery that was reported at 11:05 p.m. outside of Alice's Restaurant, located at 17288 Skyline Blvd.

The victim, a 50-year-old Redwood City resident, reported that a suspect took out a knife and stole his gold chains, valued at $15,000, then fled west on Woodside Road, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies quickly spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Highways 1 and 92 and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Hayward.

The suspects surrendered and were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to return the gold chains to the victim, who was treated at the scene of the robbery for a minor injury, sheriff's officials said.