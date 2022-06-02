Fire crews appear to control 2-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia near I-680

BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.

The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later.

Fire at Lake Herman/Industrial upgraded to a 2nd alarm vegetation fire. Please avoid the area. — Benicia Police Department (@BeniciaPD) June 2, 2022

Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.

While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.