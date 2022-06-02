Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews appear to control 2-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia near I-680

/ CBS San Francisco

BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.

The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later. 

Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.

While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.