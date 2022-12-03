2-alarm fire burns residential building in San Francisco Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm fire burned a multi-story building in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The San Francisco Fire Department said units were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to the three-story residential building at 400 Franconia Street.
Images showed flames pouring from the roof and the top floor balcony. There was no word if the building was occupied at the time or what caused the fire
As of 7:50 a.m., the fire department said units remained on the scene with no reports of any injuries.
