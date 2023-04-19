2-alarm fire burns in San Francisco's Nob Hill; Building resident critically hurt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Nob Hill district Wednesday afternoon critically injured one person, authorities said.
The fire department said the fire burned at a four-story residential building on the 1600 block of Leavenworth Street between Broadway and Pacific Ave.
The call came in at 1:38 p.m. and the fire was contained an hour later. Firefighters rescued one person who was taken to a burn center in critical condition, the department said.
The fire affected three units on the second and third stories of the building. The Red Cross was notified of 20 people displaced because of the fire.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
