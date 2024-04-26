2-alarm fire burns in San Francisco Presidio Heights neighborhood

San Francisco crews knocked down a two-alarm fire in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood early Friday morning, fire officials said.

A three-story building in the area of Lyon and Clay Streets went up in flames around 4:45 a.m., and the blaze was raised to a second alarm response due to heavy fire from all floors of the structure, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media.

Lyon and Clay is now a second alarm fire. Heavy fire from all 4 floors. Avoid the area.

Residents advised to shelter in place if heavy smoke is in your area. pic.twitter.com/Oodk2fr7XZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024

The vacant six-unit residential building was under construction. No injuries were reported. Residents in the area were earlier advised to shelter in place.

Crews were continuing to extinguish flames in void spaces to confirm all of the fire was out, while smoke has decreased, fire officials said.