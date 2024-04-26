Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

2-alarm fire burns in San Francisco Presidio Heights neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Fire torches building in San Francisco's Pacific Heights
Fire torches building in San Francisco's Pacific Heights 02:54

San Francisco crews knocked down a two-alarm fire in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood early Friday morning, fire officials said.

A three-story building in the area of Lyon and Clay Streets went up in flames around 4:45 a.m., and the blaze was raised to a second alarm response due to heavy fire from all floors of the structure, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media.

The vacant six-unit residential building was under construction. No injuries were reported. Residents in the area were earlier advised to shelter in place.

Crews were continuing to extinguish flames in void spaces to confirm all of the fire was out, while smoke has decreased, fire officials said.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 6:48 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.