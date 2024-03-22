2-alarm fire burns home in San Jose
Fire crews in San Jose are at the scene of a two-alarm fire burning Friday evening near the Baton Rouge neighborhood east of I-680, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department X account posted about the fire shortly before 7 p.m. It said firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Rough and Ready Rd.
Roads are closed leading to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area and use caution around personnel and equipment.